Jennison Associates LLC Has $158.58 Million Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,772,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,366 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.66% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $158,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,780,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,869 shares of company stock worth $5,519,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on APLS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.93. 6,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,245. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.