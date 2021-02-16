Jennison Associates LLC Has $172.99 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,738,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 386,176 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Natera worth $172,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Natera by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,273,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Natera by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after acquiring an additional 359,181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,594,000 after acquiring an additional 74,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 19.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 986,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 159,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $1,634,924.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $107,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,347 shares of company stock worth $16,513,864. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $122.06. 9,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,297. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.28. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

