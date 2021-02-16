Jennison Associates LLC Has $186.80 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,539 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.97% of Ameren worth $186,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after buying an additional 1,692,185 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,738,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Ameren by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,382,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ameren by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,073,000 after purchasing an additional 277,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,285,000 after buying an additional 529,345 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.02. The company had a trading volume of 29,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

