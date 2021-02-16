Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.47 Billion Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,092,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 60,572 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 1.8% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 5.44% of Lululemon Athletica worth $2,468,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $341.26. 20,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,603. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.09 and a 200-day moving average of $344.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.48, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

