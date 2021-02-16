Jennison Associates LLC Has $3.55 Billion Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.5% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.48% of Adobe worth $3,545,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 9,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $502.32. 76,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $480.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.50. The company has a market capitalization of $240.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.