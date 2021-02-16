Jennison Associates LLC Has $302.62 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,131 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Chewy worth $302,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,658 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,637,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.65. The company had a trading volume of 56,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,607. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.02 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,101,442.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.39.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

