Jennison Associates LLC Has $457.03 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 44,853.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Zoom Video Communications worth $457,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM traded up $11.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $444.42. 144,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,639,552. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.27, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.17.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

