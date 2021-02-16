Jennison Associates LLC Has $8.55 Billion Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,121,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,621,836 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 6.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Tesla worth $8,553,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 1,259.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,479,757. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,073 shares of company stock valued at $92,993,792. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $16.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $799.38. 518,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,910,682. The stock has a market cap of $767.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,638.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $813.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.33. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.