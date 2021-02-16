Jennison Associates LLC Has $882.76 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 342,135 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.82% of ServiceNow worth $882,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 884,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,105,000 after purchasing an additional 99,216 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $6.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $584.48. 19,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,645. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $547.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,988.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,399 shares of company stock worth $46,499,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

