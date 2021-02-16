Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,928 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.04% of Crown worth $141,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.77.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,045. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

