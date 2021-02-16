Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 895,940 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 3.5% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.52% of Shopify worth $4,855,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $234,983,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after acquiring an additional 207,910 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,881,000 after purchasing an additional 149,189 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 960.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,399,000 after acquiring an additional 115,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 104.9% during the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,225.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,117.61.

Shopify stock traded down $14.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,440.56. The company had a trading volume of 36,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,209.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1,070.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market cap of $175.62 billion, a PE ratio of 933.13, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

