Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 196,770 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Union Pacific worth $1,164,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after acquiring an additional 496,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $893,899,000 after purchasing an additional 146,686 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after purchasing an additional 565,657 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,621,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $337,620,000 after buying an additional 61,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,293. The company has a market cap of $143.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

