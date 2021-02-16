Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,238 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises about 1.0% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 4.75% of Atlassian worth $1,469,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Atlassian by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $6.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.19. 21,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,890. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.06 and a 200-day moving average of $205.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $257.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.76.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

