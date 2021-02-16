Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 1,880,170 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up about 1.4% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.37% of Spotify Technology worth $1,899,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Cfra raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nordea Equity Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.15.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $12.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $352.09. 43,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.09. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $370.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

