Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 6,268,645 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.30% of Uber Technologies worth $2,066,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 450,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,323,117. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $106.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.