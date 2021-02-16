Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,925,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,110,188 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.38% of AstraZeneca worth $496,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,768,896. The company has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

