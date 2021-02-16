Jennison Associates LLC Sells 170,468 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,006,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,468 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.01% of Guardant Health worth $387,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Guardant Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Shares of GH stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,600. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.98.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $60,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total value of $32,653,035.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,380,745 shares in the company, valued at $385,109,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 981,391 shares of company stock valued at $156,505,110 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

