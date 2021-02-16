Jennison Associates LLC Sells 176,961 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,308,371 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 176,961 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 4.53% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $221,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,510 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 73,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,864 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of NEP traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,624. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

