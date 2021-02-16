Jennison Associates LLC Sells 182,193 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,129,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182,193 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.30% of S&P Global worth $1,028,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $339.44. 34,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,079. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.17 and its 200-day moving average is $338.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

