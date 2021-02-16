Jennison Associates LLC Sells 393,623 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 393,623 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.00% of Humana worth $544,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,909,716,000 after purchasing an additional 125,827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,506,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,892,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,022,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after acquiring an additional 321,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

NYSE HUM traded down $8.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.59. 23,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.63. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.