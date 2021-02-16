Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,092,694 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,092,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $173,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 3,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.61. 87,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.70. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $309.41. The company has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.77.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

