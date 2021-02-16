Jennison Associates LLC Sells 747,643 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,990,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 747,643 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.07% of DexCom worth $735,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of DexCom by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom stock traded down $9.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.91. 17,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.48, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.66 and a 200 day moving average of $379.73. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.07 and a 12-month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,685,846.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,666 shares of company stock valued at $31,527,737. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

