Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,288,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,942 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.99% of FMC worth $148,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.91. 15,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,976. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Rowe lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

