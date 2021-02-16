Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €28.07 ($33.03).

JEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of JEN stock opened at €28.58 ($33.62) on Tuesday. Jenoptik AG has a 12 month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 12 month high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.28.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

