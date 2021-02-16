JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Position Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 780,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 118,751 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of JBLU opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

