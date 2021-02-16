Jetcoin (JET) Price Hits $0.0414 on Major Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $404,612.33 and $1.09 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00064891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00897260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00049123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.72 or 0.05142320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024507 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00017158 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00033458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

