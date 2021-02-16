JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) were up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.23. Approximately 1,212,868 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,086,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,285,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,524,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $6,469,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

