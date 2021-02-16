Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Shares Down 13.2%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)’s share price fell 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.94. 1,585,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average session volume of 355,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jianpu Technology stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

