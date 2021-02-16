Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 14th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital upgraded Jiayin Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of JFIN opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $59.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jiayin Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

