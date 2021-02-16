JNB Advisors LLC Acquires 2,801 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

JNB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCF National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,192.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $288,000.

BSV traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $82.69. 24,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,421. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

