JNB Advisors LLC Acquires 7,748 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 107.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,841,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,610,000 after purchasing an additional 119,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,363,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,966,000 after purchasing an additional 673,428 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,310,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 788,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.15. 4,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,793. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $112.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.