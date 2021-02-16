JNB Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.54. 8,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,554,590. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

