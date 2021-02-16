JNB Advisors LLC Buys 4,701 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of JNB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $255.52 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.70 and its 200 day moving average is $227.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.