JNB Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JNB Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.18. 36,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $297.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

