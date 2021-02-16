JNB Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

JNB Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,703 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 345,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,268,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 519,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,130 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock remained flat at $$30.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. 16,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,614. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60.

