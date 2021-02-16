JNB Advisors LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

JNB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,317. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

