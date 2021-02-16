JNB Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

JNB Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,506 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,429 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 191.6% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,816,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 784,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 436,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,521,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.90. 17,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,317. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

