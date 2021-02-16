JNB Advisors LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

JNB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.04. The stock had a trading volume of 525,166 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.17.

