JNB Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

JNB Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 664.7% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROP traded down $5.64 on Tuesday, hitting $390.38. 1,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $414.63 and a 200 day moving average of $414.47. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.40.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

