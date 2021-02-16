JNB Advisors LLC Purchases 14,303 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

JNB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 165.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWV. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000.

ACWV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $97.86. The company had a trading volume of 262,203 shares. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average is $94.39.

