JNB Advisors LLC Purchases 49,741 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JNB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 163.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.0% of JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $6,162,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $7,492,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $143.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.12 and its 200-day moving average is $134.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

