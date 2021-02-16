JNB Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,430,020 shares of company stock valued at $387,539,713. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.64. 222,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,712,162. The company has a market cap of $782.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.77. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

