JNB Advisors LLC Sells 1,327 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

JNB Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 1.3% of JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,197,073 shares of company stock worth $2,222,672,199. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $123.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

