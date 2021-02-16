JNB Advisors LLC Sells 1,344 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

JNB Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.2% of JNB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.17. 12,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.10. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $172.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

