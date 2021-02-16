JNB Advisors LLC Sells 2,019 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

JNB Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEAR. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of BATS:MEAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. 11,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

