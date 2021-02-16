JNB Advisors LLC Sells 2,516 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

JNB Advisors LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.5% of JNB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 777.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 11.2% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 18.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $212.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.62 and a 200 day moving average of $199.37. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

