JNB Advisors LLC Sells 3,018 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

JNB Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 1.5% of JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FRC traded up $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,610. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $166.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

