JNB Advisors LLC Sells 3,563 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

JNB Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.36. 94,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,699,210. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.20. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $313.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,610 shares of company stock worth $107,154,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

