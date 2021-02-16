JNB Advisors LLC Sells 4,320 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

JNB Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAX. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. UBS Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.31.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,938. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.30. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

