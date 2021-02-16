JNB Advisors LLC Sells 5,176 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JNB Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,741,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

